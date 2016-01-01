Sawatdee ! Let me introduce myself. My name is Anuwat Phothong or Nickname Sam. I graduated from The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. I love and passion for writing to made me a commitment to learning all the time for every occasion. Now currently work at Thansettakij Newspaper on Thailand in position Writer.

I love to travel because it’s when I feel most alive. It is a time when I’m inspired to seek new adventures, to explore, to make new memories of fun at the beach, to discover the simple joys of nature and everything around me and to bring a renewed interest in life.

I’ve been writing for Homify Since 2016 giving me the chance to share my ideas about the home decorating creatively. Every time I am proud when i see my writing offered through the online channel. And then I NEVER STOP DEVELOPING for your readers can be apply to.