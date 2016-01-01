เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

vasily
นักข่าวและบล็อกเกอร์ ใน Munich, เยอรมนี
    I'm a writer.I had the opportunity to interview homeowners then bring back the write down in the magazine so that i have a lot of idea from homeowners.

    Although I did not study design but I also like about architecture because the architecture is interesting, i learn new things except kitchen example home idea, renovate, garden idea therefore i'm decided to write Homify website since June 2016.

    Writing allows me to surf in another hemisphere. I hope you guys liked the idea that I would write. I will be very glad if feedback from reader to comments in idea books. 

    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    Berlin,Munichและเยอรมนี
    ที่อยู่
    Brunnenstr.110C
    1335 Munich, เยอรมนี
    เยอรมนี
    +66-949624491
