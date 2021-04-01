Khu nghỉ dưỡng cao cấp DELAGI Bình Thuận mang tầm vóc của một siêu dự án đẳng cấp quốc tế, cũng được đầu tư quần thể Biệt thự, khách sạn nghỉ dưỡng tiêu chuẩn 5* quốc tế
Trung tâm hội nghị cao cấp, đáp ứng được các tiêu chuẩn vè kỹ thuật, an ninh, an toàn, với sức chứa lên tới hàng ngàn người cho các sự kiện lớn mang tầm khu vực và quốc tế.
- Giá chỉ từ 1,5 – 3 tỷ/nền, ” tặng gói tiết kế xây dựng 100triệu”
- Diện tích: từ 100 – 350m2/lô
- Loại đất: thổ cư – lâu dài (Sổ hồng vĩnh viễn)
Khu nghỉ dưỡng cao cấp Delagi kết hợp khu dân cư. DELAGI BÌnh Thuận do Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Năm Bảy Bảy (577) làm chủ đầu tư. Vị trí dự án Delagi Bình Thuận tại xã Tân Phước, tỉnh Bình Thuận, khoảng cách tới Thành phố Phan Thiết là 68km. Ranh giới quy hoạch có tứ cạnh như sau:
- Phí Đông giáp với tuyến đường cấp phối cắt ngang từ đường Lê Minh Công ra biển, Khu công nghiệp Tân Thiện và gần với đất sản xuất của dân.
- Phía Tây giáp với dự án Khu du lịch Đông Đô (đã được thu hồi) và gần với đất sản xuất của dân.
- Phía Nam hướng mặt Biển Đông.
- Phía Bắc giáp với Khu công nghiệp Tân Thiện, tiếp giáp tuyến đường QL 55 và Khu dân cư Triều Cường.
- 2 mặt tiền đường và góc view biển Phan Thiết.
Diện tích quy hoạch của dự án Khu nghỉ dưỡng cao cấp DELAGI Bình Thuận khoảng 124,7ha, trong đó các phần mở rộng diện tích khoảng 13ha để mở tuyến đường vào dự án và đầu tư các cơ sở hạ tầng, mặt hướng Nam của Dự án DELAGI Bình Thuận là bờ biển chạy dài khoảng 3,2km.
Dự án Khu nghỉ dưỡng DELAGI có vị trí địa lý hết sức cực kỳ thuận lợi, Có vị thế đắc địa kết nối và mở rộng giao lưu phát triển kinh tế trong vùng Đông Nam Bộ, là vùng kinh tế trọng điểm phía Nam và các vùng kinh tế khác.
