เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

เพื่อให้ได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ดีขึ้นกับการออกแบบบ้านของเราโปรดดาวน์โหลดเบราเซอร์ฟรีอื่น ๆ เพียงคลิกที่ไอคอน!

ห้อง
ผู้ประกอบวิชาชีพ
นิตยสาร
DIY
ลงทะเบียนเป็นผู้เชี่ยวชาญ
พรีเมียม
ออกจากระบบ
delagibinhthuan
ฮวงจุ้ย ใน แอตแลนตา
ภาพรวม 0โปรเจค (0) 0ไอเดียบุค (0)
ความคิดเห็น (0)
edit edit in admin ขอความคิดเห็น โปรเจคใหม่
ขอความคิดเห็น แก้ไขโปรไฟล์
โปรเจคใหม่
  • Go พรีเมียม
    • delagibinhthuan
    คลิกเพื่อดำเนินการ

    Khu nghỉ dưỡng cao cấp DELAGI Bình Thuận mang tầm vóc của một siêu dự án đẳng cấp quốc tế, cũng được đầu tư quần thể Biệt thự, khách sạn nghỉ dưỡng tiêu chuẩn 5* quốc tế

    Trung tâm hội nghị cao cấp, đáp ứng được các tiêu chuẩn vè kỹ thuật, an ninh, an toàn, với sức chứa lên tới hàng ngàn người cho các sự kiện lớn mang tầm khu vực và quốc tế.

    • Giá chỉ từ 1,5 – 3 tỷ/nền, ” tặng gói tiết kế xây dựng 100triệu”
    • Diện tích: từ 100 – 350m2/lô
    • Loại đất: thổ cư – lâu dài (Sổ hồng vĩnh viễn)

    Khu nghỉ dưỡng cao cấp Delagi kết hợp khu dân cư. DELAGI BÌnh Thuận do Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Năm Bảy Bảy  (577) làm chủ đầu tư. Vị trí dự án Delagi Bình Thuận tại xã Tân Phước, tỉnh Bình Thuận, khoảng cách tới Thành phố Phan Thiết là 68km. Ranh giới quy hoạch có tứ cạnh như sau:

    • Phí Đông giáp với tuyến đường cấp phối cắt ngang từ đường Lê Minh Công ra biển, Khu công nghiệp Tân Thiện và gần với đất sản xuất của dân. 
    • Phía Tây giáp với dự án Khu du lịch Đông Đô (đã được thu hồi) và gần với đất sản xuất của dân.
    • Phía Nam hướng mặt Biển Đông. 
    • Phía Bắc giáp với Khu công nghiệp Tân Thiện, tiếp giáp tuyến đường QL 55 và Khu dân cư Triều Cường.
    • 2 mặt tiền đường và góc view biển Phan Thiết.

    Diện tích quy hoạch của dự án Khu nghỉ dưỡng cao cấp DELAGI Bình Thuận  khoảng 124,7ha, trong đó các phần mở rộng diện tích khoảng 13ha để mở tuyến đường vào dự án và đầu tư các cơ sở hạ tầng, mặt hướng Nam của Dự án DELAGI Bình Thuận là bờ biển chạy dài khoảng 3,2km. 

    Dự án Khu nghỉ dưỡng DELAGI có vị trí địa lý hết sức cực kỳ thuận lợi, Có vị thế đắc địa kết nối và mở rộng giao lưu phát triển kinh tế trong vùng Đông Nam Bộ, là vùng kinh tế trọng điểm phía Nam và các vùng kinh tế khác.

    Xem thêm


    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    แอตแลนตา
    ที่อยู่
    Ho Chi Minh City
    700000 แอตแลนตา
    สหรัฐอเมริกา
    +84-938677938 delagi.net/khu-nghi-duong-cao-cap-delagi-binh-thuan
    การเปิดเผยข้อมูลทางกฎหมาย

    https://www.facebook.com/delagibinhthuannet

    https://www.instagram.com/delagibinhthuan/

    https://twitter.com/DelagiT

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuE8Bvcpm2oqJzwiM27jE6A/about

    https://myspace.com/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.pinterest.com/delagibinhthuan/

    https://linkhay.com/link/4414766/khu-nghi-duong-cao-cap-delagi-binh-thuan

    https://linkhay.com/u/delagibinhthuan

    https://delagibinhthuan.blogspot.com/

    https://delagibinhthuan.blogspot.com/2021/04/khu-nghi-duong-cao-cap-delagi-binh-thuan.html

    https://www.diigo.com/user/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.deviantart.com/delagibinhthuan

    https://flattr.com/@Delagibinhthuan

    https://delagi.blog.fc2.com/

    https://www.wer-kennt-wen.net/u254168

    https://letterboxd.com/Delagibinhthuan/

    https://www.funnyordie.com/users/Delagibinhthuan

    https://www.pearltrees.com/delagibinhthuan

    http://www.cplusplus.com/user/profile.cgi?w=show

    https://cycling74.com/author/606a757871292741e27daa38

    http://appsplit.com/users/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.viki.com/users/delagibinhthuan_248/overview

    https://www.longisland.com/profile/Delagibinhthuan

    https://loop.frontiersin.org/people/1292929/bio

    https://www.movescount.com/settings#coaching

    https://www.intensedebate.com/people/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.edocr.com/user/delagibinhthuan

    https://dailygram.com/index.php/profile-386699

    https://profile.hatena.ne.jp/Delagibinhthuan/

    https://www.apsense.com/article/de-lagi-khu-ngh-dng-cao-cp-kt-hp-khu-dn-c-lagi.html

    https://hopcho.vn/members/delagibinhthuan.64394/

    http://forum.vietmoz.net/members/delagibinhthuan.38150/

    http://raovatbacninh.net/members/delagibinhthuan.4474/

    http://raovatdienbien.net/members/delagibinhthuan.288/

    https://www.lamchame.com/forum/members/delagibinhthuan.1001809/

    https://monava.vn/members/delagibinhthuan.10285/

    https://raovat49.com/s/khu-nghi-duong-cao-cap-delagi-binh-thuan-gia-chi-tu-15-ty-3240167

    https://www.tudomuaban.com/chi-tiet-rao-vat/1435058/de-lagi---khu-resort-nghi-duong-dang-cap-chi-tu-15---3-ty-nen.-lien-he-0938677938.html

    http://congtruongit.com/forum/thanh-vien/delagibinhthuan.131124/#about

    http://raovatdienbien.net/members/delagibinhthuan.288/

    https://monava.vn/members/delagibinhthuan.10285/

    https://raovat49.com/s/khu-nghi-duong-cao-cap-delagi-binh-thuan-gia-chi-tu-15-ty-3240167

    https://www.tudomuaban.com/chi-tiet-rao-vat/1435058/de-lagi---khu-resort-nghi-duong-dang-cap-chi-tu-15---3-ty-nen.-lien-he-0938677938.html

    http://congtruongit.com/forum/thanh-vien/delagibinhthuan.131124/#about

    https://dongnairaovat.com/members/delagibinhthuan.5714.html

    http://www.batdongsan24h.edu.vn/threads/khu-nghi-duong-cao-cap-delagi-binh-thuan.94529/

    http://chuanmen.edu.vn/members/delagibinhthuan.11620/

    http://kecho.vn/accounts.html

    https://seomxh.com/members/delagibinhthuan.128863/

    https://delagibinhthuan.forumvi.com/t2-topic#2

    http://raovat3s.com/threads/148830-khu-nghi-duong-de-lagi-khu-dan-cu-de-lagi-binh-thuan.html?p=168954#post168954

    https://www.thegioiseo.com/members/delagibinhthuan.165195/

    https://cvt.vn/members/delagibinhthuan.1395221/

    https://builtwith.com/delagi.net

    http://www.hdvietnam.com/members/delagibinhthuan.2032985/

    http://vnvista.com/forums/member85521.html

    http://www.ddld.vn/index.php?members/delagibinhthuan.90289/#about

    http://congtruongit.com/forum/de-tai/khu-ngh%E1%BB%89-d%C6%B0%E1%BB%A1ng-de-lagi-%E2%80%93-khu-d%C3%A2n-c%C6%B0-de-lagi-b%C3%ACnh-thu%E1%BA%ADn-gi%C3%A1-r%E1%BA%BB-n%C4%83m-2021.1365735/

    https://12mua.net/members/delagibinhthuan.618256/#about

    http://trieudo.com/members/delagibinhthuan.html

    http://kiembac.vn/raovat/248/319907/quy-hoach-tong-the-du-an-khu-nghi-duong-cao-cap-de.html

    https://www.handheld.com.vn/members/delagibinhthuan.405514/#about

    http://www.kodisrael.co.il/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=40805&sid=7cb01ba532b7c16951734d742eac4485

    https://www.handheld.com.vn/threads/gioi-thieu-khu-nghi-duong-khu-nghi-duong-cao-cap-delagi-binh-thuan-nam-2021.572844/

    https://vimeo.com/delagibinhthuan

    https://app.lookbook.nu/delagibinhthuan

    https://fr.quora.com/profile/Delagi-Binh-Thuan

    https://dribbble.com/Delagibinhthuan/about

    https://vimeo.com/delagibinhthuan

    https://ello.co/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.reddit.com/user/delagibinhthuan/

    https://github.com/delagibinhthuan/delagi/discussions/1

    https://about.me/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.codementor.io/@delagibinhthuan

    https://degreed.com/delagibinhthuan/index/1#/collection

    https://www.folkd.com/user/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/132947153-delagi-binh-thuan

    https://issuu.com/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.stage32.com/profile/844065/about

    https://angel.co/u/Delagibinhthuan

    http://www.authorstream.com/Delagibinhthuan/

    https://disqus.com/by/delagibnhthun/

    https://www.gaiaonline.com/profiles/delagi/45474051/

    https://www.ranker.com/writer/delagibinhthuan

    https://soundcloud.com/delagibinhthuan

    https://delagibinhthuan.tumblr.com/

    https://www.behance.net/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.hulkshare.com/delagibinhthuan

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/delagibinhthuan

    https://anchor.fm/delagi-binhthuan

    https://www.empowher.com/users/delagibinhthuan

    https://republic.co/delagi-binh-thuan

    https://www.thingiverse.com/delagibinhthuan/designs

    https://www.producthunt.com/@delagibinhthuan

    https://www.picfair.com/users/Delagibinhthuan

    https://pbase.com/delagibinhthuan/profile

    https://moz.com/community/users/17224999

    https://www.atlasobscura.com/users/e7d64eea-e9ef-4ccb-b18d-565889a55ce2

    https://www.instructables.com/member/Delagibinhthuan/?cb=1617695224


      Add SEO element