Somdoon Architects was founded in 2010. The name, ‘Somdoon’ deriving from the Thai word, means ‘balance’. Our team believe that each project has different conditions and challenges. It is crucial to look around, research in depth and collaborate with others to understand each project. And the unique design is the result from the understanding and finding the balance solution.

We have originally gained recognition form residential projects from low-rise to high-rise building. Our works has won several internationally-acclaimed awards, including: WAF World Architecture Festival Awards, Architecture Master Prize Awards, A+Awards, The International High-rise Award, MIPIM (Asia) Awards and The Asia Pacific Property Awards. Today we have grown to design various type of buildings from community mall, learning center, hotel, office and mixed-use development.