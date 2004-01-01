เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

นักออกแบบและตกแต่งภายใน ใน Bangkok
ความคิดเห็น (5)
    Founded in 2004 by American architect, David Mayer, Whitespace is a 40-person design consultancy headquartered in Bangkok with a satellite branding studio directed by Dann De Witt in Boston (USA). We are a brand-driven design consultancy to wide-ranging clients who appreciate our fully integrated branding and three-dimensional design capabilities and global perspective. Comprised of architects, interior architects with consumer environment specialization, industrial designers and communication designers, we create teams who invent (or re-position) retail, hospitality and consumer product brands from the ground up. We also help brands like Apple Premium Re-sellers with retail channel integration with cultures in the Indochina region.
    บริการ
    Interior Design
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    ThailandและSoutheast Asia
    ที่อยู่
    1/7-9 Sala Daeng 1 Rama 4
    10500 Bangkok
    ไทย
    www.whitesp-ce.com

    ความคิดเห็น

    John Mulloy
    บริษัทสถาปัตยกรรมและการออกแบบขนาดใหญ่ในกรุงเทพฯ เพื่อการค้าปลีกและการบริการ
    5 เดือนที่ผ่านมา
    Francesc Lucio
    มากกว่า 3 ปีที่ผ่านมา
    Russell Ellis
    เกือบ 5 ปีที่ผ่านมา
    แสดงรีวิวทั้งหมดของ 5
