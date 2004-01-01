Founded in 2004 by American architect, David Mayer, Whitespace is a 40-person design consultancy headquartered in Bangkok with a satellite branding studio directed by Dann De Witt in Boston (USA). We are a brand-driven design consultancy to wide-ranging clients who appreciate our fully integrated branding and three-dimensional design capabilities and global perspective. Comprised of architects, interior architects with consumer environment specialization, industrial designers and communication designers, we create teams who invent (or re-position) retail, hospitality and consumer product brands from the ground up. We also help brands like Apple Premium Re-sellers with retail channel integration with cultures in the Indochina region.

บริการ Interior Design พื้นที่ให้บริการ ThailandและSoutheast Asia ที่อยู่ 1/7-9 Sala Daeng 1 Rama 4

10500 Bangkok

ไทย

www.whitesp-ce.com