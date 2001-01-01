Whether you want to replace old wood or aluminum windows and doors with modern advanced uPVC units or if you need uPVC windows and doors for any new build project we can provide these services.The company branch in Thailand was found in 1999 by an engineer who graduated from Austria and has many years working experience in the chief position of uPVC Window production from Germany, since 1985. With 30 years of experience in the uPVC industry, manufacturing and installing, we are able to provide comprehensive technical expertise which covers all aspects of design, fabrication and installation of windows and doors.DeKu German Windows and Doors provide its customers with custom made windows and doors to any specification or pocket to meet all your requirements. Your windows and doors are then manufactured by us alone here in Thailand to Internationally approved standards.

เราคือผู้ผลิต และ ติดตั้ง ประตู-หน้าต่าง uPVC พัทยา ‘’ราคาโรงงาน’’ 095-1156-037 ถูก,ดีที่สุดใน พัทยา โซนภาคตะวันออก

บริษัทเดโค้ เยอรมัน วินโดว์(ประเทศไทย) จำกัด

** ผลิต และ (ติดตั้ง) ประตู - หน้าต่าง ยูพีวีซี uPVC window & door pattaya

** หรือ ลูกค้าสามารถซื้อ และเอาไปติดตั้งเองแบบง่ายๆ เรามีทีมช่างผู้ขำนาญการ บอกวิธีการติดตั้งให้ด้วย

** ไม่จำกัด size มาตรฐาน ผลิตตามแบบ และขนาดของบ้าน ตามที่ลูกค้า ต้องการได้เลย

** ป้องกันเสียงได้ดีมาก-น้ำไม่รั่วซึม โดยมีการเชื่อมมุม 45 องศา

** ประหยัดพลังงานให้บ้านคุณ

** เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อม

** โดยตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ไม่ผุเปื่อย มดแมลงปลวกไม่สามารถกัดกินได้

** มีความสวยงาม คงทน ทันสมัยสไตล์ยุโรปให้กับบ้านคุณ

** ไม่ต้องเสียค่าบำรุงรักษาบ่อย ๆ

** รับประกัน สินค้า profile (สี) 10 ปี* อุปกรณ์ฮาร์ดแวร์ 1 ปี

** เรามีใบการันตีสินค้าที่ออกจากบริษัทฯให้คุณหลังการติดตั้งเสร็จ

** บริการลูกค้าตลอดอายุการใช้งาน เมื่อหมดช่วงเวลารับประกันคิดค่าอุปกรณ์ตามจริงผู้รับเหมา หรือ สถาปนิก ( จะมีส่วนลด พิเศษ ให้ ) ติดตั้ง ทั่วประเทศไทย พัทยา ภูเก็ต สมุย กรุงเทพ หัวหิน ระยอง นนทบุรี ปทุมธานี สมุทรปราการ เชียงใหม่ โคราช อุดรธานี ขอนแก่น (เป็นต้นไป)ยินดีให้คำปรึกษา และ ประเมินราคา (ลูกค้า) สนใจติดต่อ

นานา 095-1156-037 อีเมล์ Sales3@dekuupvc.com

Line ID:Katedeku







