Supachai Chaijan (Ph.D. Built Environment and Architecture)
and Duangnapa Sinlapasai (AsistantProf. In Architecture)
[THstudio Architects] works on difference of projects such as experimental design in architectural competitions, houses, housing projects, public buildings and established the studio role in professional ways both in creative design and conceptual research.
- บริการ
- Architecture,Interior DesignและCreative Space
- พื้นที่ให้บริการ
- ประเทศไทยและนครราชสีมา
- รางวัลบริษัท
- สมาคมสถาปนิกสยาม ในพระบรมราชินูปถัมภ์ : ASA
- ที่อยู่
-
76/2 ซอยกิ่งสวายเรียง ถนนจันทร์
30000 นครราชสีมา
ไทย
+66-865155199 thstudioarchitect.wordpress.com
