THstudio Architects​
สถาปนิก ใน นครราชสีมา​
ความคิดเห็น (5)
โปรเจค

    • TH​ Gallery​ & Cafe​, THstudio Architects​ THstudio Architects​ พื้นที่เชิงพาณิชย์ ไม้ White
    TH​ Gallery​ & Cafe​, THstudio Architects​ THstudio Architects​ บ้านสำหรับครอบครัว ไม้ White
    TH​ Gallery​ & Cafe​, THstudio Architects​ THstudio Architects​ บ้านสำหรับครอบครัว ไม้จริง White
    +1
    TH​ Gallery​ & Cafe​

    Supachai Chaijan (Ph.D. Built Environment and Architecture) 

    and Duangnapa Sinlapasai (AsistantProf. In Architecture) 


    [THstudio Architects] works on difference of projects such as  experimental design in architectural competitions,  houses, housing projects, public buildings and  established the studio role in professional ways both  in creative design and conceptual research.

    บริการ
    Architecture,Interior DesignและCreative Space
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    ประเทศไทย​และนครราชสีมา​
    รางวัลบริษัท
    สมาคมสถาปนิก​สยาม​ ในพระบรมราชินูปถัมภ์​ : ASA
    ที่อยู่
    76/2 ซอยกิ่งสวายเรียง ถนนจันทร์​
    30000 นครราชสีมา​
    ไทย
    +66-865155199 thstudioarchitect.wordpress.com​
