ขายสินค้าตกแต่ง เฟอร์นิเจอร์ ส่งออก ทั้งในและ ต่างประเทศ
บริการจัดหาสินค้า เสนอราคา ตามงบประมาณ รองรับลูกค้า บ้านส่วนบุคคล บริษัท โรงงาน โรงแรม รีสอร์ท ที่พัก ตามธีม และ คอนเซ็พท์
งานสั่งทำ บิ้วอิน ปรับปรุง ตกแต่งบ้านเก่า และบ้านใหม่ ด้วยวัสดุ ผสมผสาน อะลูมิเนียม เหล็ก สเตนเลส และกระจก
Decor and Furniture inland and international shipping
Renovation & Refurbishing materials and services for aluminium , metal, stainless Glass in Bangkok and Metropolitan
- บริการ
- พื้นที่ให้บริการ
- ที่อยู่
-
153 ladprao101 road
10310 Bangkok
ไทย
+66-944163965 www.ingraytone.com
