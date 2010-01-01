เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Bue Studio Co.,Ltd.
สถาปนิกภายใน ใน Wattana
    • SHOW UNIT - MKH Kajang East, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องนั่งเล่น
    SHOW UNIT - MKH Kajang East
    SHOW UNIT-M Residence 2, Rawang , Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องนั่งเล่น
    SHOW UNIT-M Residence 2, Rawang
    Bin Jai Pentho, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องนั่งเล่น
    Bin Jai Pentho, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องนั่งเล่น
    Bin Jai Pentho, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องนั่งเล่น
    +14
    Bin Jai Pentho
    James-Hijauan, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องนั่งเล่น พลาสติก Amber/Gold
    James-Hijauan, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องนั่งเล่น Black
    James-Hijauan, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ครัวบิลท์อิน White
    +12
    James-Hijauan
    Montkiara, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องน้ำ หินอ่อน Brown
    Montkiara, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องครัว Brown
    Montkiara, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ห้องครัว Brown
    +5
    Montkiara
    Private Residence, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ตกแต่งภายใน Beige
    Private Residence, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ตกแต่งภายใน Brown
    Private Residence, Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. Bue Studio Co.,Ltd. ตกแต่งภายใน
    +20
    Private Residence
    แสดงทั้งหมด 7 โครงการ

    With a humble setup - as a small boutique firm in 2010, Bue Studio Co., Ltd was founded on a clear and strong vision to become a highly recognised one-stop provider for quality design and build solutions. Driven by this vision and a relentless desire to provide service at its very best, we very quickly won the trust of clients and partners across the region’s construction and renovation industries.

    Bue Studio currently focuses on both the commercial and residential sectors, creating unique ideas and solutions that answer to the needs of each individual customer. However, our strongest competitive difference lies in our constant research in order to consistently satisfy our client’s demands and stay ahead of the industry.

    However, our actual formula for success is simple. First and foremost and always, we listen to our clients - it is then that we are able to exercise our creativity to produce solutions that perfectly answers to their aspirations. Our team of highly trained, professional staff are fully dedicated to this goal, remaining on the ground to ensure flawless delivery, on schedule.

    We build our success upon a number of factors, chiefly a clever sense of design, good insight into the industry and in-depth marketing experience.

    บริการ
    • ออกแบบภายในและ ก่อสร้าง (Turnkey)
    • Interior Design and Turnkey works
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • Myanmar
    • Singapore
    • Malaysia
    • Cambodia
    • Wattana
    ที่อยู่
    8/1 Unit 2A Nuam Complex, Sukhumvit 33, North Klongton
    10110 Wattana
    ไทย
    +66-944611115 www.buestudio.co.th

