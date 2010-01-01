With a humble setup - as a small boutique firm in 2010, Bue Studio Co., Ltd was founded on a clear and strong vision to become a highly recognised one-stop provider for quality design and build solutions. Driven by this vision and a relentless desire to provide service at its very best, we very quickly won the trust of clients and partners across the region’s construction and renovation industries.

Bue Studio currently focuses on both the commercial and residential sectors, creating unique ideas and solutions that answer to the needs of each individual customer. However, our strongest competitive difference lies in our constant research in order to consistently satisfy our client’s demands and stay ahead of the industry.

However, our actual formula for success is simple. First and foremost and always, we listen to our clients - it is then that we are able to exercise our creativity to produce solutions that perfectly answers to their aspirations. Our team of highly trained, professional staff are fully dedicated to this goal, remaining on the ground to ensure flawless delivery, on schedule.

We build our success upon a number of factors, chiefly a clever sense of design, good insight into the industry and in-depth marketing experience.