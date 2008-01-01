JARKEN is the leading provider of architectural, interior design and construction services. Our extensive portfolio features prominent residentials, commercial and hospitality projects both domestic and international. We serve the diverse needs of a premium group of clients, guided by a vision of professionalism, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for design.
JARKEN is an ISO9001:2008 ISO14001 ISO18000 certified company Professional member of International Interior Design Association Professional member of International Federation of Interior Architect US Green Building Council since 2013
- บริการ
- Architecture | Interior Design | Constructions สตูดิโอออกแบบภายใน · สถาปนิก
- พื้นที่ให้บริการ
- กรุงเทพมหานคร
- รางวัลบริษัท
- Asia Pacific Federation of Architects and Designers 2010
- Asia Pacific Property Award 2011
- International Property Awards 2012 -2013
- Asia Pacific Property Award 2014-2015
- Architectural Design 2014
- Asia Pacific Property Award 2015
- BCI Asia 2015
- IAI Design Award Asia 2015-2016
- Asia pacific property award 2017 – 2018
- Singapore Interior Design Awards (SIDA) 2017
- Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018
- แสดงทั้งหมด 11 รางวัล
- ที่อยู่
-
JARKEN เลขที่ 11/24 ซอยศูนย์วิจัย ถนนเพชรบุรีตัดใหม่ ซอย เพชรบุรี47 แยก 3 ห้วยขวาง บางกะปิ
10310 กรุงเทพมหานคร
ไทย
+66-855639144 www.jarken.net