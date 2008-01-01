เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

JARKEN
สถาปนิก ใน กรุงเทพมหานคร
    JARKEN is the leading provider of architectural, interior design and construction services. Our extensive portfolio features prominent residentials, commercial and hospitality projects both domestic and international. We serve the diverse needs of a premium group of clients, guided by a vision of professionalism, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for design.
    JARKEN is an ISO9001:2008 ISO14001 ISO18000 certified company Professional member of International Interior Design Association Professional member of International Federation of Interior Architect US Green Building Council since 2013

    บริการ
    Architecture | Interior Design | Constructions สตูดิโอออกแบบภายใน · สถาปนิก
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    กรุงเทพมหานคร
    รางวัลบริษัท
    • Asia Pacific Federation of Architects and Designers 2010
    • Asia Pacific Property Award 2011
    • International Property Awards 2012 -2013
    • Asia Pacific Property Award 2014-2015
    • Architectural Design 2014
    • Asia Pacific Property Award 2015
    • BCI Asia 2015
    • IAI Design Award Asia 2015-2016
    • Asia pacific property award 2017 – 2018
    • Singapore Interior Design Awards (SIDA) 2017
    • Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018
    • แสดงทั้งหมด 11 รางวัล
    ที่อยู่
    JARKEN เลขที่ 11/24 ซอยศูนย์วิจัย ถนนเพชรบุรีตัดใหม่ ซอย เพชรบุรี47 แยก 3 ห้วยขวาง บางกะปิ
    10310 กรุงเทพมหานคร
    ไทย
    +66-855639144 www.jarken.net

    ความคิดเห็น

    Praew Praewnapa
    บริษัทให้คำแนะนำดีมากค่ะ ออกแบบได้ตรงตามใจที่ต้องการ ช่วยควบคุมงบประมาณได้ดีมากค่ะ คุณพ่อคุณแม่ ถูกใจมากเลยค่ะ
    4 เดือนที่ผ่านมา
    Sam saeb Chanel
    งานสวยงามถูกใจมากๆ ตรงตามที่ใจคิดไว้เลย ถือว่าของเค้าดีจิง ทำมาแล้วเริ่ดดดดดดดดด
    3 เดือนที่ผ่านมา
    Ratchawan Ounya
    กำลังมีแพลนที่จะสร้างบ้าน แต่ก็ไม่รู้ว่าจะเริ่มจากตรงไหนดี เลยเข้ามาปรึกษากับทางจาร์เคนดู ให้คำปรึกษาที่ดีมากๆค่ะ ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการเจ้าของบ้านอย่างเรา ทั้งในเรื่องการใช้งานและรสนิยมส่วนตัวได้ดีมากเลยค่ะ
    4 เดือนที่ผ่านมา
    แสดงรีวิวทั้งหมดของ 10
