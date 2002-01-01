Narawut Charupawongse

Role: Managing Director

Narawut is a dynamic design talent. having graduated with a Bachelor degree in interior and exhibition design from Swinburne National School of Design in Melbourne, Australia. In 2002, Narawut returned to Thailand and took up a challenge as a freelance interior designer. With his extensive experiences for many years, major in residential projects and retail spaces, Narawut further underwent Master of Arts in Interior design in 2008 from Birmingham Institute of Art and Design, Birmingham, UK.

Narawut brings with him a methodical understanding of design, marketing strategy and project management with solid technical skills and a flair for creative design. Narawut as a Managing Director, monitor and supervises all new projects to ensure that the objectives of clients and the design policy are achieved in a consistent manner. His skill enables him to interpret a strong direction and support in various construction sector projects as well as fosters total client satisfaction by ensuring all requirements are well conveyed and delivered.

Infinite Dimensions Co., Ltd (ID) was founded in 2010 by Mr. Narawut Charupawongse for the Design and Development services. ID is the professional in recruiting into the built environment and generating the new solutions or strategies to dissolve the problems of both residential and commercial purposes effectively.

ID creates a brand, namely “LIFE UNIT” in the beginning of 2012, which is a room planning system in high rise spaces derived from LIFE Unit built-in set emplacement, which has been wisely designed for superior flexibility that fits each individual’s distinctive lifestyle. There have been now over 100 clients being served by us in the service.