ASC INTERIOR
สถาปนิกภายใน ใน กรุงเทพ
    • Modern and Eclectic Hotel Vue, ASC INTERIOR ASC INTERIOR
    Modern and Eclectic Hotel Vue

    Our designs compliment your strategic vision by applying creativity, local cultural influences and knowledge of the latest trends and technology.Our teamwork of different backgrounds and skills produces designs that are unique and timeless.

    บริการ
    • Interior design • Environmental branding & Signage Design • FF&E specifications • Concept development & realization • Trend in sourcing & purchasing • Project management (for commercial and residential project)
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    กรุงเทพ
    ที่อยู่
    10240 กรุงเทพ
    ไทย
    +66-21853103

