pommballstudio
นักออกแบบ ใน Saraphi
ความคิดเห็น (0)
โปรเจค

    • PAI - House of Love - Resort & Restaurant, pommballstudio pommballstudio
    +9
    PAI - House of Love - Resort & Restaurant

    pommballstudio offer a full range of Architecture , Interior Design and Landscape Services.Our recently projects include Residential type (Home/Service Apartment/Condominium/Resort) , Corporate Offices , Community Malls/Retail Shops and Restaurants.Further more, we offer services in Graphic Design including Branding and Corporate Identity.

    Thank You.

    pommballstudio@gmail.com +66866592886 / +66945616245 #pommballstudio

    บริการ
    Architecture / Interiors / Graphic Design
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    Saraphi
    ที่อยู่
    87 Moo 2, Kua-Mung
    50140 Saraphi
    ไทย
    +66-866592886 www.facebook.com/pommballstudio
