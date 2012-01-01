TIDTANG STUDIO is a Thai young-blood architect firm, based in Bangkok. Established since year 2012.

The Thai word “TIDTANG” or “Direction” in English, means pushing design of each every project to its proper and best direction. The symbol “!” in our company logo stands for the emotion of users or experiencers when passed by our projects. Our aim is to design a memorable project with brand new experience to users.

Designing architecture is like laboratory testing, trying new things all the time seeking answers for, good space, good function and good experience. Until now we are still finding them. TIDTANG STUDIO do not have any signature of architectural elements that will appear in every project like others do to be easily recognised, thus we design architecture in the way that suit best of each context and requirements.

TIDTANG STUDIO believes in the power of young generation. All architects and interior architects are in age of mid twenties finding answer of “Thainess” in design in the whole new and different way. Nowadays, Thailand is becoming a Non-Thai country, many influencer from the western world tends to change a lot of things in Thailand. We are surprised that some foreigners are more Thai than a lot of Thai people which is very ashamed. Our mission is to compromise Thainess to the new modern world. First Thai thing you can touch is our studio name “TIDTANG STUDIO”

It may take a life-time to find out answers to what we are looking for. But that is the way we would like to go. Our thought might be small but would like to be a small part to protect our culture and character in the new-age world.