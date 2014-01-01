บริษัทจัดจำหน่ายแผ่นผนังสำหรับตกแต่งภายใน 3D สินค้านวัตกรรมใหม่เพื่อการตกแต่งโดยทำจากวัสดุธรรมชาติ มีลักษณะ 3 มิติ ทั้งนี้สินค้ามีหลากหลายลวดลายให้เลือกใช้ ติดตั้งง่าย เน้นความหรูหรา และคลาสิกตามแบบที่ผู้ใช้ต้องการ เรามีบริการรับติดตั้งครบวงจรรวมถึงการแนะนำออกแบบวัดหน้างานให้ฟรี

คุณสมบัติผนัง 3d

-สินค้าติดตั้งง่าย

-เป็นสินค้า Eco Friendly 100%

-สินค้าสามารถกันความชื้น

-สามารถกันสะท้อนเสียงได้

-ทำความสะอาดง่าย

-ซ่อมแซมง่าย

3D Board wall panels are an exciting new range of interior wall decor. An innovative, durable and environmentally friendly wall cladding that will create new possibilities for interior design.Combining the use of cutting edge technology with environmentally friendly recycled plant fibre, results in a cleaner, greener product. At a time when we all want to do our best to protect our planet here is a product that provides high quality, interior decoration possibilities that will enhance, not harm, the environment.

With a design concept originating in the United States 3D Board marks the beginning of a new trend of wall coverings. Feature walls no longer need to be restricted to a mere splash of colour or patterned wall paper.

3D Board provides a creative and cost effective solution for bringing walls to life in the home or commercial environment. The design applications of 3D wall panels are limited only by your imagination and it can be utilized to create high impact feature walls or a more subtle and subdued atmosphere of elegance and refinement.