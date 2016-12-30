Trimode Studio offers the multidisciplinary design in which product design, interior design and jewelry design can reside and synergize in harmony with one another. For Trimode Studio, design is boundless, and the same design philosophy can be adapted with other fields of products, from furniture, decoration items, accessories, graphics, interiors to branding. We look forward to the future, analyze tendencies and present the best design solution, not the trendiest solution. Trimode studio’s inspiration is the Asian culture that is constantly reinterpreted in a contemporary manner.

Trimode Studio focuses on the creative process and experimentations in terms of meterials, space technical and form. We try to go beyond any cognitive barriers to have a room for creations and innovations. In every project, whether large or small, every single detail matters.Since the founding members are from different areas of expertise, Trimode Studio’s designs, especially retail design, are unique with multidisciplinary perspectives. Storytelling is combined with interior elements to reflect the brand’s DNA. In other words, design is not only created for visual impressions, but also for offering new experiences and providing business solutions. Trimode Studio’s clients range from global companies to international Thai brands.