Kvell Studio
สถาปนิก ใน Bangkok
ความคิดเห็น (1)
โปรเจค

    luxurious private residence in Phuket, Thailand.
    luxurious private residence in Phuket, Thailand., Kvell Studio Kvell Studio
    luxurious private residence in Phuket, Thailand., Kvell Studio Kvell Studio
    luxurious private residence in Phuket, Thailand.
    a townhouse renovation at Soi Aree
    a townhouse renovation at Soi Aree, Kvell Studio Kvell Studio
    a townhouse renovation at Soi Aree, Kvell Studio Kvell Studio
    a townhouse renovation at Soi Aree
    2 bedroom condominium unit at Sukhumvit 24
    2 bedroom condominium unit at Sukhumvit 24, Kvell Studio Kvell Studio
    2 bedroom condominium unit at Sukhumvit 24

    Kvell Studio is a full-service architecture, interior, and planning firm providing a variety of services ranging from the design of large-scale, hospitality projects to intimate to small-scale low-rise residential. 

    Kvell Studio has garnered recognition for its fresh, energetic, visionary approach to the modern design process.

    Creating an open, dynamic environment where one can thrive and grow serves as the core initiative. Through the fostering of an intimate connection with the client, each project becomes a distinctive reflection of their unique personality, lifestyle, and spirit.

    บริการ
    Architectural and interior design
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    Bangkok and others
    ที่อยู่
    888 Mahatun Plaza building, unit 5 at ground floor
    10330 Bangkok
    ไทย
    +66-823392388

    ความคิดเห็น

