London 39 was born from the incorporation of architects, engineers and designers, under the dedicated to the design and construction Improve the construction and interior, with the intent and responsible for work. By using good materials and quality control in every stage. With experience in the construction business for more than 10 years. The work is evident, and has won the trust of customers, design, construction and interior As well as providing after-sales service, honest and adhere to the quality.

London 39 ได้ถือกำเนิดขึ้นจากการรวมตัวกันของสถาปนิก วิศวกร และมัณฑนากร ภายใต้ความมุ่งมั่นที่จะดำเนินการออกแบบ ก่อสร้าง ปรับปรุงต่อเติม และตกแต่งภายใน ด้วยความตั้งใจ พร้อมรับผิดชอบในผลงาน โดยเลือกใช้วัสดุที่ดีและควบคุมคุณภาพทุกขั้นตอน ด้วยประสบการณ์ในธุรกิจก่อสร้างมากกว่า 10 ปี ทำให้ผลงานเป็นที่ประจักษ์และได้รับความไว้วางใจจากลูกค้า การออกแบบ ก่อสร้าง และตกแต่งภายใน ตลอดจนการให้บริการหลังการขายที่ซื่อสัตย์และยึดมั่นในคุณภาพ