L'sD is a group leaded by designers and architects who have been working in various fields: architectural/interior design,facility management, planning, research and teaching based in Bangkok, ThailandL'sD is intersted in the joy of research and design with multi-disciplinary to turn seeming limitations and obstacle into creative design solutions through a close examination of conventional and the overlookedWe are fundamentally believing that design had the capacity to change daily life.
