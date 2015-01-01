เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Mastermind
สถาปนิก ใน Bangkok
    • Our Architectures and Design, Mastermind Mastermind บ้านสำหรับครอบครัว
    Our Architectures and Design

    Mastermind

    เป็นบริษัทที่ให้บริการด้านการออกแบบอาคาร, งานตกแต่งภายใน -บ้านพักอาศัย -สำนักงาน -อพาร์ตเมนต์ -งานปรับปรุงอาคารเก่า 

    From our working experiences in design and construction with both Thai and Foreign Architects. In 2015, we considered to form a small studio which emphasized all architectural design. We always keep care and work together with the client until our project succeeded as their conceptual completely.Our architectural design reflects to the simply and thoughtful process which remain to contemporary design. However, still concern to the climate and surrounding environment. The most important, the usable space must be conformed to the owner's requirement. As a construction consultant, in the part of construction process is in accordance with design, details and standard closely.

    บริการ
    บริการออกแบบอาคาร
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    Thailand
    ที่อยู่
    289/339 Ratpattana road
    10240 Bangkok
    ไทย
    +66-813085286
