We are a team of interior designers with 10 years’ experience in the in the fields of residential and hospitality designs both nationally and internationally. We love what we do and we would stand alongside you throughout the project to make sure that, together, we would create a unique charming masterpiece.

Becharm Design Studio offers a complete interior design service, from initial concept and detail design right through to implementation and completion on site. We provide comprehensive service for private clients, developers, shops and restaurants.

Our design expertise ranges from classical to contemporary to new modern style.At Becharm, we strive to create unique spaces that combine comfort with style whilst never forgetting quality, detail or budget.We take our projects from concept through to completion but we are also happy to offer consultation.

We are a team of professional and considerate designers, who engage with you deeply, to find out exactly what you want. It’s a collaborative process – your desires and needs, informed by our ideas and skills. It’s our job to challenge you, and show you options you may not have considered. Because we’re multidisciplinary, you’ll find an enormous freedom exploring the resources available to us and our expertise across a wide range of design areas.You have definite idea about what you want.We help you realize you vision.