ออกแบบ ตกแต่งภายใน บ้านพัก - งานต่อเติม - งานโครงสร้าง โดย สถาปนิกมากประสบการณ์ I'm an architect. I am interested in further discussing this exciting opportunity. As a graduating architecture undergraduate student at one of the leading university in Thailand, Thammasat University with 2nd honours, my academic background, coupled with my relevant work experience, has given me the tools and ability necessary to add value to the architect position.Creating conceptual design, researching for design, supporting clients, developing architectural, drawing and plans, creating animation for presentation, designing and creating 3Ds max and rendering perspective design, and generating detailed construction drawings and specifications.I was an intern at Department of Architecture CO., LTD.I worked for Room International(Thailand) Co., Ltd. Roominteriorproducts , Siam Discovery as a designer.And now, I'm working at VaSLab Architecture CO., LTD./Architect49 Limited and freelance architect+designer and 3d rendering.
- บริการ
- architecture / interior / landscape / construction
- พื้นที่ให้บริการ
- all areaและBangkok
- รางวัลบริษัท
- 15th TBS Digicon6 award-Keyvisual ITokyo Broadcasting System Telev ision, Inc Tokyo,Japan
- - Eallin Motion Art JAPAN that DigiCon6 first prize
- Certificates Academic excellence award ISaint Dominic School Bangkok,Thailand
- - Awarded to Saint Dominic School
- English Speech on Stage Highsc hool ISaint Dominic School Bangkok,Thailand
- - Win championship
- Garage Life T hailand Magazine IMercedes-Benz international showroom
- lngtown Townhome IPranakorn Property
- Bangkok and Climate Change-mobile photo ex hibition
- - Celebrate world habitat day by design for disasters +
- UN Habitat+ Bangkok metropolita n Administration PLAY EXHIBITION at Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre
- - Architectural design exhibition
- Exchange Exhibition at Future Park
- - Architectural design exhibition
- Design for Disasters-Siam Lalanta Exhibition D4D
- - Architectural design about disaster exhibition
- แสดงทั้งหมด 20 รางวัล
-
195/10 Precha village Ratchpattana Rd.
10240 Bangkok
ไทย
+66-868942664 lohpake.wixsite.com/eedesignstudio