Black Rabbit Stone Thailand
กระเบื้อง หินและแผ่นปู ใน Bangkok
    Black Rabbit Stone (Artificial Stone หินสังเคราะห์), Black Rabbit Stone Thailand Black Rabbit Stone Thailand ตกแต่งภายใน
    Black Rabbit Stone (Artificial Stone หินสังเคราะห์), Black Rabbit Stone Thailand Black Rabbit Stone Thailand ตกแต่งภายใน
    Black Rabbit Stone (Artificial Stone หินสังเคราะห์)

    หินสังเคราะห์ที่บ้านทั่วยุโรปและบ้านจัดสรรชั้นนำให้ความไว้วางใจและชื่นชอบที่จะนำมาเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของการสร้างบ้าน ราคาถูก ทนทานและมีคุณภาพสูง สนใจสอบถามได้ที่ LINE: BLACKRABBITSTONE or 086-315-1050

    We are world standard artificial stone manufacturer in Thailand. We are speicalized in artificial stone as well as customized the style you want. We can OEM and ODM for you. Welcoming all the partner from all over the world to co-operate with us. Pls feel free to contact us via chai_pires@hotmail.com or wahaha_ting@hotmail.com or LINE: blackrabbitstone

    Black Rabbit Artificial Stone has the following featured:

    *Cement material

    *Color non-fading  

    *Rich colors for your design 

    *Self-cleaning 

    *No-static and no-radiational product 

    *The same looking as nature stones 

    *Light weight : 30- 40% of the real stone 

    *Easy installing  

    *Rich design up to your requirement

    บริการ
    ผลิต
    ที่อยู่
    10110 Bangkok
    ไทย
    +66-863151050
