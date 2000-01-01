Zen-Zoro is a studio for architecture, engineering, interior design, and industrial design.
On-site service area: Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Nong Khai in Thailand, Laos, and nearby fields.
- บริการ
- งานต่อเติม
- งานสร้างใหม่
- ออกแบบภายใน
- ก่อสร้าง
- งานออกแบบ
- งานรีโนเวทอาคาร
- พื้นที่ให้บริการ
- อุดรธานี ขอนแก่น หนองคาย สกลนคร หนองบัวลำภู เลย
- ที่อยู่
-
49/164 ถ.รอบเมือง
41000 อุดรธานี
ไทย
+66-979244009 zenzorodesign.wordpress.com
Zen-Zoro was established in 2000 by Peerachad Raksasuk. We start constructing at Udon Thani and have more than 20 years of experience with professional architects, …Therefore, we have been gaining the trust of customers. We are able to design and create constructions depending upon customer’s desires and needs that have to be satisfied. The constructions combine and compose functions to perfect use. We work on time within budget.
บริษัทเซ็น-โซโร ก่อตั้งเมื่อปีค.ศ. 2000 โดยคุณพีระเชษฐ รักษาสุข เริ่มต้นบริษัทรับเหมาก่อสร้างในอุดรธานี ประสบการณ์การก่อสร้างมากว่า 20 ปี พร้อมสถาปนิก วิศวกร และทีมช่างมืออาชีพ จนได้รับความไว้วางใจจากลูกค้า สามารถออกแบบและสร้างสรรค์ผลงานก่อสร้างได้ตรงตามความต้องการของลูกค้า มีการดีไซน์ที่ผสมผสานฟังก์ชั่นการใช้งานที่ลงตัว ส่งมอบงานได้ตรงตามเวลาภายในงบที่ลูกค้ากำหนด