เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

เพื่อให้ได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ดีขึ้นกับการออกแบบบ้านของเราโปรดดาวน์โหลดเบราเซอร์ฟรีอื่น ๆ เพียงคลิกที่ไอคอน!

ห้อง
ผู้ประกอบวิชาชีพ
นิตยสาร
DIY
ลงทะเบียนเป็นผู้เชี่ยวชาญ
พรีเมียม
ออกจากระบบ
GIO HOME KITCHEN .CO.,LTD
นักออกแบบห้องครัว ใน Bangkok
ภาพรวม 1โปรเจค (1) 0ไอเดียบุค (0)
ความคิดเห็น (0)
edit edit in admin ขอความคิดเห็น โปรเจคใหม่
ขอความคิดเห็น แก้ไขโปรไฟล์

โปรเจค

โปรเจคใหม่
  • Go พรีเมียม
    • Matt surface whole kitchen, GIO HOME KITCHEN .CO.,LTD GIO HOME KITCHEN .CO.,LTD ห้องครัวเคาน์เตอร์ครัว เซรามิค Brown
    Matt surface whole kitchen

      We are professional kitchen maker provide only high quality material for your furniture. We have our own factory and professional team service. 

      GIO HOME KITCHEN .CO.,LTD  have more 13 years with this business. There are some client from other country like our product and they was imported to their country. Don't worry we can do.    

    บริการ
    ออกแบบ ผลิต ติดตั้ง เฟอร์นิเจอร์ครัว และห้องอื่นๆ
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    ประเทศไทยและBangkok
    ที่อยู่
    CDC Showroom No.105-106 G Floor C Building Crystal design center 1420/1 Praditmanutham Rd. Ladprod
    10230 Bangkok
    ไทย
    +66-210221289 www.giohome.com
      Add SEO element