เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

เพื่อให้ได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ดีขึ้นกับการออกแบบบ้านของเราโปรดดาวน์โหลดเบราเซอร์ฟรีอื่น ๆ เพียงคลิกที่ไอคอน!

ห้อง
ผู้ประกอบวิชาชีพ
นิตยสาร
DIY
ลงทะเบียนเป็นผู้เชี่ยวชาญ
พรีเมียม
ออกจากระบบ
บจก. เดอะโมเดอร์นกรุ๊ป เรียลพร็อพเพอทิ
ผู้รับเหมาทั่วไป ใน ปากเกร็ด
ภาพรวม 1โปรเจค (1) 0ไอเดียบุค (0)
ความคิดเห็น (0)
edit edit in admin ขอความคิดเห็น โปรเจคใหม่
ขอความคิดเห็น แก้ไขโปรไฟล์

โปรเจค

โปรเจคใหม่
  • Go พรีเมียม
    • DESIGN: MGB - Bali Style, บจก. เดอะโมเดอร์นกรุ๊ป เรียลพร็อพเพอทิ บจก. เดอะโมเดอร์นกรุ๊ป เรียลพร็อพเพอทิ
    DESIGN: MGB - Bali Style, บจก. เดอะโมเดอร์นกรุ๊ป เรียลพร็อพเพอทิ บจก. เดอะโมเดอร์นกรุ๊ป เรียลพร็อพเพอทิ
    DESIGN: MGB - Bali Style, บจก. เดอะโมเดอร์นกรุ๊ป เรียลพร็อพเพอทิ บจก. เดอะโมเดอร์นกรุ๊ป เรียลพร็อพเพอทิ
    +4
    DESIGN: MGB - Bali Style

    At The Modern Group Real Property Company, we offer home construction service and consultancy.

    Since 1989, we have delivered more than 1,000 quality residential homes. We take pride in our commitment in order to fulfill your requirements. With reliable management, we provide our products in high quality standard to elevate the level of customer’s satisfaction. In the power of collaboration, inquiry and innovation, we build your home concept into reality.

    The Modern Group Real Property identifies high impact solution for residents by driving the value economical and ecological practices. We put the thought of sustainable design in every function for the sake of adaptable and future-proofed living on a long-term basis. The house orientation will not only be a showcase of architecture beauty but also foster creative residential development.

    บริการ
    Residential home construction
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    ปากเกร็ด
    ที่อยู่
    96/69 หมู่4 ถนนแจ้งวัฒนะ แขวงคลองเกลือ เขตปากเกร็ด จังหวัดนนทบุรี
    11120 ปากเกร็ด
    ไทย
    +66-25746400 www.moderngroup.co.th
      Add SEO element