At The Modern Group Real Property Company, we offer home construction service and consultancy.

Since 1989, we have delivered more than 1,000 quality residential homes. We take pride in our commitment in order to fulfill your requirements. With reliable management, we provide our products in high quality standard to elevate the level of customer’s satisfaction. In the power of collaboration, inquiry and innovation, we build your home concept into reality.

The Modern Group Real Property identifies high impact solution for residents by driving the value economical and ecological practices. We put the thought of sustainable design in every function for the sake of adaptable and future-proofed living on a long-term basis. The house orientation will not only be a showcase of architecture beauty but also foster creative residential development.