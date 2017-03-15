เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Future Interior Design Co.,Ltd.
นักออกแบบและตกแต่งภายใน ใน กรุงเทพ
    บริษัท ฟิวเจอร์ อินทีเรีย ดีไซน์ ( FID )

    รับออกแบบและตกแต่งภายใน โดยเรา รับออกแบบบ้านและที่พักอาศัย 🏡🏢 Interior Design : 

    🔸 ออกแบบคอนเซ็ป  

    🔸 เขียนแบบรายละเอียด 

    🔸 วัตถุดิบและวัสดุทางเลือก 

    🔸 ออกแบบเฟอร์นิเจอร์  

    🔸 ออกแบบ Perspective 

    Contact us : http://www.fid-interior.com  

    Tel 📞 : (+66) 2-652-8551-2  Fax : (+66) 2-652-8553 

    Email : info@fid-interior.com, yupares@fid-interior.com 

    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Future Interior Design (FID) is Thailand’s leading interior design and subsidiary of Fragrant Property Co.Ltd. We were having an experience in the design. Our interior design project types :

    • Home or residential 

    • Office, business or corporate 

    • Hospitality and healthcare

    • High-rise living or condominium 

    • Special projects including retail

    Our interior designers and decorators provide project management support for the entire assignment starting from the procurement and the budget management to delivery and installation of the project. We are fully equipped to undertake varied projects regardless of their size and budget. No matter the interior designing assignment is a small scale remodeling or is a large scale renovation, our main focus is on providing a quality work to our clients.Interior Design :

    • Conceptual Design 

    • Furniture Design

    • Materials Selection

    • Lay-out Furniture  

    • 3D Design

    Contact us:Tel : (+66) 2-652-8551-2 Fax : (+66) 2-652-8553

    Email : info@fid-interior.com, yupares@fid-interior.com

    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    กรุงเทพ
    ที่อยู่
    1575 อาคารชัยสงวน ถนนเพชรบุรี แขวงมักกะสัน เขตราชเทวี
    10400 กรุงเทพ
    ไทย
    +66-265285512 www.fid-interior.com

