Intofurniture
เฟอร์นิเจอร์และอุปกรณ์ของใช้ในบ้าน ใน Bangkok
โปรเจค

    +7
    ผลงานบางส่วนที่ลูกค้าส่งมาให้ชม

    Intofurniture ผลิตและจำหน่ายเฟอร์นิเจอร์ลอฟท์ (loft style) งานไม้, งานเหล็ก,งานบิ้วท์อิน (Built-in), งานตกแต่ง, หรือรับทำตามตามแบบที่ลูกค้าต้องการ

    Intofurniture: is a manufacturer and seller furniture. Loft style, modern style, wooden style and more. We also built-in and custom-made for more information please contact +66 81-666-2651

    บริการ
    • ผลิตและจำหน่ายเฟอร์นิเจอร์ลอฟท์ (loft) งานไม้-เหล็ก trend
    • build-in
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    Bangkok
    รางวัลบริษัท
    New design by PTS
    ที่อยู่
    10250 Bangkok
    ไทย
    +66-816662651
    การเปิดเผยข้อมูลทางกฎหมาย

    Intofurniture loft and trend

