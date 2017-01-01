เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Ballsilver Interior and Design
นักออกแบบและตกแต่งภายใน ใน Bangkok
โปรเจค

    • IDEO MOBI SUKHUMVIT-EASTGATE, Ballsilver Interior and Design Ballsilver Interior and Design
    IDEO MOBI SUKHUMVIT-EASTGATE, Ballsilver Interior and Design Ballsilver Interior and Design
    IDEO MOBI SUKHUMVIT-EASTGATE, Ballsilver Interior and Design Ballsilver Interior and Design
    +13
    IDEO MOBI SUKHUMVIT-EASTGATE

    Ballsilver Interior and Designwas established in 2015.With more than 8 years experience in interior designing and 3D visualizing, we pay attention to customers' needs and add a drop of creativity in everything we do. Therefore, every room designed by us is a unique creation for each customer. We use refreshing materials in our work and offer advice from the very start until the final finishing touch.

    "Let interior designing be our duty."

    บริการ
    INTERIOR DESIGN | BUILT-IN
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    Bangkok
    ที่อยู่
    10400 Bangkok
    ไทย
    +66-837112809 www.ballsilverdesign.com

