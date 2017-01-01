Ballsilver Interior and Designwas established in 2015.With more than 8 years experience in interior designing and 3D visualizing, we pay attention to customers' needs and add a drop of creativity in everything we do. Therefore, every room designed by us is a unique creation for each customer. We use refreshing materials in our work and offer advice from the very start until the final finishing touch.
"Let interior designing be our duty."
- บริการ
- INTERIOR DESIGN | BUILT-IN
- พื้นที่ให้บริการ
- Bangkok
- ที่อยู่
-
10400 Bangkok
ไทย
+66-837112809 www.ballsilverdesign.com