Office of Archpirit Group, Office of Design Study room and practice of creative and experimental architectural design By a team of new generation designers Which studies and sets out in the dimension of the emotions, the perception from the abstract to be concrete, we think, test to change the principle Ideas and beliefs from the theory of the original architecture To step into a new theory.

We believe that "This is the creation of new principles. For the industry to come out and hope Our work is a positive symbol. There is a character with language as well as architecture. And memorable architecture We will continue to create and adhere to this principle. To be part of the development of Thai architectural design.

สำนักงานออกเเบบอาร์ตสปิริต กรุ๊ป สำนักงานออกเเบบ ห้องศึกษาเเละปฎิบัติการออกแบบสถาปัตยกรรมเชิงสร้างสรรค์เเละเชิงทดสอบ โดยทีมงานนักออกเเบบคนรุ่นใหม่ ที่ศึกษาเเละออกเเบบในเชิงมิติ อารมณ์ การรับรู้ จากนามธรรมให้ออกมาเป็นรูปธรรม เราคิด, ทดสอบ เพื่อจะเปลี่ยนหลักการ ความคิดเเละความเชื่อจากหลักการทฤษฎีออกเเบบสถาปัตยกรรมดังเดิม ให้ก้าวสู่ทฤษฎีใหม่ เราเชื่อว่า “ นี้คือการสร้างสรรค์หลักการใหม่ๆ ให้กับวงการออกเเบบเเละหวังว่า งานของเราจะเป็นสัญลักษณ์เชิงบวก มี character มีภาษา เป็นสถาปัตยกรรมที่ดี เเละสถาปัตยกรรมน่าจดจำ เราจะสร้างสรรค์เเละยึดมั่นในหลักการเเบบนี้ต่อไป เพื่อเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในพัฒนางานออกเเบบสถาปัตยกรรมไทย ต่อไป ’’

K.Golf : Mr.suphot klinaphai /Designer&Chief Executive Officer / archspirit group.co.,ltd

Phone : 098 102 3040