PrebuiltAsia
สถาปนิก ใน Chiang Mai
ความคิดเห็น (0)
    • อิงนทีสอร์ต, PrebuiltAsia PrebuiltAsia
    อิงนทีสอร์ต, PrebuiltAsia PrebuiltAsia
    อิงนทีสอร์ต, PrebuiltAsia PrebuiltAsia
    +8
    อิงนทีสอร์ต
    มาสร้างโลกส่วนตัวกันเถ่อะ, PrebuiltAsia PrebuiltAsia
    มาสร้างโลกส่วนตัวกันเถ่อะ, PrebuiltAsia PrebuiltAsia
    มาสร้างโลกส่วนตัวกันเถ่อะ, PrebuiltAsia PrebuiltAsia
    +4
    มาสร้างโลกส่วนตัวกันเถ่อะ

    PrebuiltAsia Co.,Ltd. specializes in wooden house design and construction with thorough management from engineers, licensed architects and experienced carpenters. We also provide a turn-key construction service ranging from preliminary architectural design to the construction with endless possibilities of material uses and design to meet our clients' satisfactory.

    บริการ
    • Wooden House Specialists Design and Construction
    • Turn-key construction
    • Architectural Design
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    • National and Regional
    • Hangdong
    • Chiang mai
    ที่อยู่
    178/783 World Club Land Village, Soi 15
    50230 Chiang Mai
    ไทย
    +66-863320381 www.facebook.com/PrebuiltAsia

