บริษัทอินเดอะนอร์ทดีไซน์ จำกัด ให้บริการออกแบบตกแต่งภายในเชียงใหม่ สำนักงาน ร้านค้า บูธขายสินค้า พื้นที่ภายในห้างสรรพสินค้า สำนักงาน ร้านอาหาร ร้านกาแฟ เราเน้นงานออกแบบเพื่อแสดงถึงอัตลักษณ์องค์กร ร้านค้า ให้เด่นชัด รวมทั้งงานโครงสร้าง งานระบบ เช่น บ้าน อาคารพาณิชย์ งานต่อเติมอาคาร ทั่วเชียงใหม่และภาคเหนือ ด้วยประสบการณ์และการบริการที่เป็นกันเอง เราจึงได้รับความไว้วางใจจากทางลูกค้า บริษัท และองค์กรต่างๆ ตลอดมา

Inthenorth Design co.,ltd (INT) is interior design and architecture company, we working closely with our clients with style, passion, fearlessness and that all-important experience that will truly engage customers.

We Provide:

Commercial Interior Design: retail mall, shop, store

Hospitality design: coffee shop, restaurant, hotel

Resident design: hotel, guesthouse, condominium

Office space design: meeting room, reception area, working place

Turn Key Service - This is a quality one-stop service provided by us for you with emphasis on assigned budget management. Thinking and working attentively through plan initially set bring about a work that most coincides with expectation.

Consult & Management Service - For clients who already own a decoration team, this service will help smoothen the differences between processes. The work will go through management by and screenings from experienced staffs who share the same consciousness and determination with architects who design the work.