เดอะ คอนเทนเนอร์ ประเทศไทย เป็นหนึ่งในบริษัทชั้นนําของไทยที่เชี่ยวชาญด้านการออกแบบ และการก่อสร้างโดยใช้โครงสร้างตู้คอนเทนเนอร์ เรามีทีมออกแบบ สถาปนิกมัณฑนากร ทีมช่าง ผู้ชํานาญการ ที่จะทํางานออกแบบ และสรรค์สร้างผลงานแต่ละงานให้มีความโดดเด่น ลงตัว เราใส่ใจ ดูแล ให้คําปรึกษา และมุ่งมั่นให้งานทุกงานออกมาอย่างมีคุณภาพ

The container with some basic ideas – our company offer customers exceptional design, while delivering a positive customer experience. These have helped grow our company and drive customer to our door. A majority of our business comes simply from ‘word of mouth’ referrals one customer telling another of the experience that we offer here. We consider this the ultimate compliment.