The Container Thailand
บริการอื่นๆ ใน เขตตลิ่งชัน
    ให้เช่าตู้สำนักงาน Office + Air ตู้ใหม่ NEW!!, The Container Thailand
    ให้เช่าตู้สำนักงาน Office + Air ตู้ใหม่ NEW!!
    coffee cafe at เกษตร-นวมินทร์

    เดอะ คอนเทนเนอร์ ประเทศไทย เป็นหนึ่งในบริษัทชั้นนําของไทยที่เชี่ยวชาญด้านการออกแบบ และการก่อสร้างโดยใช้โครงสร้างตู้คอนเทนเนอร์ เรามีทีมออกแบบ สถาปนิกมัณฑนากร ทีมช่าง ผู้ชํานาญการ ที่จะทํางานออกแบบ และสรรค์สร้างผลงานแต่ละงานให้มีความโดดเด่น ลงตัว เราใส่ใจ ดูแล ให้คําปรึกษา และมุ่งมั่นให้งานทุกงานออกมาอย่างมีคุณภาพ

    The container with some basic ideas – our company offer customers exceptional design, while delivering a positive customer experience. These have helped grow our company and drive customer to our door. A majority of our business comes simply from ‘word of mouth’ referrals one customer telling another of the experience that we offer here. We consider this the ultimate compliment.

    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    เขตตลิ่งชัน
    ที่อยู่
    37/5 ถนนพรานนก-พุทธมณฑลสาย 4
    10170 เขตตลิ่งชัน
    ไทย
    +66-869916542 www.thecontainerthailand.com
