Design Corner (Thailand) Co,Ltd
นักออกแบบและตกแต่งภายใน ใน Pattaya
ความคิดเห็น (2)
    Modern loft style..

    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายใน (บ้านพักอาศํย, โรงแรม, รีสอร์ต, อพาร์ตเม้นท์, ร้านค้า, ร้านอาหาร, บาร์, Coffee Shop, ฯลฯ) เฟอร์นิเจอร์ Built-In ออกแบบครัว ฺBar Specialist สามารถออกแบบ-ผลิต-ติดตั้งครบวงจร โดยทีมงานผู้ชำนาญงาน Outline of service for residential, commercial, hospitality and housing project both design and construction.

    บริการ
    • Interior
    • Architcture
    • Turnnkey sevices and Constructions
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    Bangkok Pattaya Huahin
    ที่อยู่
    62/252 Moo12 Thepprasit Rd. Nhongprue Banglamung Chonburi Thailand Bangkok, Thailand
    20150 Pattaya
    ไทย
    +66-899565009 www.designcorner.co.th

    ความคิดเห็น

    Chris Talakouras
    ตกลง
    ประมาณ 4 ปีที่ผ่านมา
    Pitch N
    อบอุ่นทำงานสนุก
    มากกว่า 3 ปีที่ผ่านมา
