ออกแบบตกแต่งภายใน (บ้านพักอาศํย, โรงแรม, รีสอร์ต, อพาร์ตเม้นท์, ร้านค้า, ร้านอาหาร, บาร์, Coffee Shop, ฯลฯ) เฟอร์นิเจอร์ Built-In ออกแบบครัว ฺBar Specialist สามารถออกแบบ-ผลิต-ติดตั้งครบวงจร โดยทีมงานผู้ชำนาญงาน Outline of service for residential, commercial, hospitality and housing project both design and construction.