ออกแบบตกแต่งภายใน (บ้านพักอาศํย, โรงแรม, รีสอร์ต, อพาร์ตเม้นท์, ร้านค้า, ร้านอาหาร, บาร์, Coffee Shop, ฯลฯ) เฟอร์นิเจอร์ Built-In ออกแบบครัว ฺBar Specialist สามารถออกแบบ-ผลิต-ติดตั้งครบวงจร โดยทีมงานผู้ชำนาญงาน Outline of service for residential, commercial, hospitality and housing project both design and construction.
- บริการ
- Interior
- Architcture
- Turnnkey sevices and Constructions
- พื้นที่ให้บริการ
- Bangkok Pattaya Huahin
- ที่อยู่
-
62/252 Moo12 Thepprasit Rd. Nhongprue Banglamung Chonburi Thailand Bangkok, Thailand
20150 Pattaya
ไทย
+66-899565009 www.designcorner.co.th