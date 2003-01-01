A constructive A+ design.AplusCon Architects Co.Ltd. (AplusCon) is a multi-disciplinary architectural practice, established in 2003 in Bangkok, Thailand. Formerly known as Arakstudio, we have rebranded ourself in 2014 to AplusCon to reflect our professional ambitions to introduce fresh, innovative architectural designs in Thailand as well as in the South East Asian region.

AplusCon consists of inspired and talented architects and interior designers, who work closely together to create unified designs in both exterior and interior aspects. AplusCon has a vast experience in various types of projects: private residences, condominiums & apartments, commercial & public institutional buildings, and hotels & resorts.

PHILOSOPHY

We, at AplusCon, firmly believe that each and every of our design will have an impact to the society in the future, be it private projects or public commissions. Therefore, creating a desirable aesthetic as well as rationalized design is paramount in what we strive to achieve for our clients. In addition, we realise the importance of modern architecture with a local touch. In this way, our designs are carefully crafted with characters, unique to the project’s space and context.