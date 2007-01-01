TOFF is A Multi-Disciplinary Design Practice Based in Bangkok

We specialize in architecture and interior design for private clients and property developers throughout Thailand and abroad.

From concept to completion of each projects, the client can rely on our professional team to deliver a custom design for you. To mirror the client’s personality, aspiration and shape the unique lifestyle, the architect and interior designer can successfully tailor from your requirement and give importance to all elements of the design process by striving for perfection where every design is faultless.

OUR EXPERIENCES

We offer a complete architecture and interior design service which is always individually tailored to meet each client’s needs and expectations. For our creative approach with signature, we place great importance and commitment to build strong client relationships for one-off service covering every aspect of each project. The result is a space that is not only beautifully designed, but of a quality that will remain long after the time is forgotten.

FOUNDER

Akarawoot Rajtborirak, B.Arch(Rect Hons) MSc MA

Akarawoot started his professional life with a prominent architectural practice in Singapore, Malaysia, People’s Republic of China and Lao People’s Democratic Republic where he gained valuable experience in international design and prestigious works. After a successful international career from abroad, he set up TOFF in 2007, a creative architecture and interior design firm to provide a comprehensive design service for private clients which has an established reputation for creating elegant with his unique ethos.