KAB-Pro Co.,Ltd.
นักออกแบบและตกแต่งภายใน ใน กรุงเทพ
    The Mall Korat, KAB-Pro Co.,Ltd. KAB-Pro Co.,Ltd.
    The Mall Korat

    We’re the dreamcatchers who’re experienced engineers, architects and designers with creativity, one of the specialist in market and out in the world doing everything we can to turn your dreams into a reality.

    Our main works are Interior work Design & Build for shop, retail, residence, hotel & resort, ECT.

    บริการ
    Interior Design & Decorative. Art & Featured Installation.
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    กรุงเทพ
    ที่อยู่
    115/198 ถนนกาญจนาภิเษก แขวงบางบอน เขตบางบอน
    10150 กรุงเทพ
    ไทย
    +66-878954299 app.builk.com/kabpro
