Pure Architect does not only present pure architecture, but also our work intense to insert sense of space which people can feel easily. Pure’s works are not complicated. We express senses by something that people can reach such as space, color, pattern or material. We also firmly believe that art work impacts human sense. Therefore, we want you to know that we are the combination of ‘Architect – Designer – Artist’. Furthermore, each of our work always has an iconic point in itself. This reminds people that if you think about this place, you must think of this thing.