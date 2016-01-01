เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Pure Architect Co., Ltd.
สถาปนิก ใน กรุงเทพฯ
    THE BLACK SMITH HOUSE
    BAAN CHIANGRAI
    HOME OFFICE TOWN IN TOWN

    Pure Architect does not only present pure architecture, but also our work intense to insert sense of space which people can feel easily. Pure’s works are not complicated. We express senses by something that people can reach such as space, color, pattern or material. We also firmly believe that art work impacts human sense. Therefore, we want you to know that we are the combination of ‘Architect – Designer – Artist’. Furthermore, each of our work always has an iconic point in itself. This reminds people that if you think about this place, you must think of this thing.

    บริการ
    Residential & Housing – Commercial & Real estate – Renovation & Interior Design and Graphic & Branding
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    กรุงเทพฯ
    ที่อยู่
    2097/8 ซอยรามคำแหง 37/1 ถนน รามคำแหง หัวหมาก บางกะปิ กทม.
    10240 กรุงเทพฯ
    ไทย
    +66-642915356 www.purearchitect.co.th

