pipedreamdeco
นักออกแบบและตกแต่งภายใน ใน Bangkok
    Interior construction Project - Villa Asoke Condominium

    บริการออกแบบตกแต่งภายในทุกประเภท ไม่ว่าจะเป็นงานเล็กหรืองานใหญ่เรารับหมด หากคุณสนใจสามารถติดต่อได้ตามเบอร์โทรและอีเมลที่ให้ไว้ ทางเรายินดีจะตอบคำถามและให้คำปรึกษาทุกเรื่อง สามารถสอบถามราคามาก่อนได้ค่ะ หากท่านมีปัญหาเรื่องงบประมาณสามารถปรึกษากับทางเราได้ ทางเราจะออกแบบให้ตามงบประมาณที่ท่านตั้งไว้ อย่าลังเลที่จะถามนะคะ ^^

    Operating in the filed of design and general contracting for residential and commercial turn-key projects. 

    Services range from design with Autocad and 3D drawing to finishing works including wood, aluminium, stainless steel, brass, copper, and glass works as well as made to order furnitures, lighting decoration, and curtains.

    ☎Thai: 081-248-4893 

    ☎English/日本語/普通話: 085-908-3450 

    ▶Line ID: hiphippuzza 

    ▶Email: pipedreamdeco@gmail.com

    Pipe Dream Deco Co., Ltd (THAILAND) Interior Design contracting team ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในรับเหมาก่อสร้าง　室内设计装修　デザイン設計施工改装

    บริการ
    Interior designและFurniture design
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    Thailand
    ที่อยู่
    23, yaowarat soi 1
    10400 Bangkok
    ไทย
    +66-812484893
