เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

เพื่อให้ได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ดีขึ้นกับการออกแบบบ้านของเราโปรดดาวน์โหลดเบราเซอร์ฟรีอื่น ๆ เพียงคลิกที่ไอคอน!

ห้อง
ผู้ประกอบวิชาชีพ
นิตยสาร
DIY
ลงทะเบียนเป็นผู้เชี่ยวชาญ
พรีเมียม
ออกจากระบบ
PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO
สถาปนิกภายใน ใน นนทบุรี nonthburi
ภาพรวม 18โปรเจค (18) 3ไอเดียบุค (3)
ความคิดเห็น (0)
edit edit in admin ขอความคิดเห็น โปรเจคใหม่
ขอความคิดเห็น แก้ไขโปรไฟล์

โปรเจค

โปรเจคใหม่
  • Go พรีเมียม
    • ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น ม.ลัดดารมณ์ ถ.ราชพฤกษ์, PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO ห้องทานข้าวไฟห้องทานข้าว แกรนิต Grey
    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น ม.ลัดดารมณ์ ถ.ราชพฤกษ์, PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO ตกแต่งภายใน เซรามิค Blue
    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น ม.ลัดดารมณ์ ถ.ราชพฤกษ์
    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น , PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO บ้านเดี่ยว แกรนิต Grey
    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น
    ออกแบบตกแต่งบ้าน 2 ชั้น, PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO บ้านเดี่ยว แผ่นไม้อัด Grey
    ออกแบบตกแต่งบ้าน 2 ชั้น
    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น, PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO บ้านเดี่ยว แผ่นไม้อัด Plywood Grey
    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น
    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น, PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO ห้องนอนขนาดเล็ก แกรนิต Grey
    ออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน 2 ชั้น
    Town home 2 nd, PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO PROFILE INTERIOR STUDIO บ้านเดี่ยว คอนกรีตเสริมแรง Grey
    Town home 2 nd
    แสดงทั้งหมด 18 โครงการ

    รับออกแบบบ้านแลออกแบบตกแต่งภายในบ้าน,ออกแบบออฟฟิศ,ออกแบบโรงงาน,ปรับปรุงโรงแรม,ตกแต่งสปา,ออกแบบร้านค้าโดยสถาปนิก,มัณฑนากร มีประสบการณ์มากกว่า 20 ปีโดยมีผลงานที่ผ่านมาอาทิเช่นออกแบบโครงการหมู่บ้านจัดสรร,ออกแบบ Home Office 4 ชั้น,ออกแบบTown house 3 ชั้น 6 ระดับ  

    สัมภาษณ์รายการสนทนามัณฑนศิลป์  PSI ช่อง 65 @  Design Channel และ Gmm Z  ช่อง 183 ออกอากาศ เมื่อ วันที่  6/8/2012

    Home design and home interior design, office design, factory design, hotel renovation, spa decoration, shop design by architects, interior designers Has more than 20 years of experience with past work such as designing a housing project, 4-storey home office design, 3-storey town house design, 6 levels

    Interview, conversation, decorative arts, PSI, channel 65 @ Design Channel and Gmm Z, channel 183, broadcast on 6/8/2012

    Contact: Mobile : +66814821244 +66907833516

    Id line : thopila

    ดูผลงานเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ Website:
    http://www.thavichai1.com

    บริการ
    • รับออกแบบบ้าน
    • ออกแบบอาคาร
    • ออกแบบร้านค้า
    • ตกแต่งออฟฟิศ
    • ออกแบบร้านอาหาร
    • ออกแบบห้างสรรพสินค้า
    • ออกแบบโรงแรม
    • อาคารจอดรถ
    • ออกแบบร้านกาแฟ
    • คีออส
    • kiosk
    • homedesign
    • buildingdesign
    • แสดงทั้งหมด 13 บริการ
    พื้นที่ให้บริการ
    ทั่วประเทศ,นนทบุรีและนนทบุรี nonthburi
    รางวัลบริษัท
    • สถาปนิกมัณฑนากรจากหนังสือ100 สถาปนิกมัณฑนากร เล่มที่ 3,4,5เดือนกรกฏาคม – กันยายน 2550/2551/2552
    • Decorator architect from 100 books Interior Design Architect, Volume 3,4,5, July-September 2007/2551/2009
    ที่อยู่
    9/90 ม.ศิรินธร ถ. บ้านกล้วย-ไทรน้อย 9/90 Sirinthorn University, Ban Kluay-Sai Noi Rd.
    11150 นนทบุรี nonthburi
    ไทย
    +66-814821244 www.thavichai1.com
    การเปิดเผยข้อมูลทางกฎหมาย

    My name is Mr. Thavichai Thopila I have experience manage as project Hotel,Resort,Spa,Retail and any project I hopefully will to join with owner everybody and let me opportunity to take care all customer 

      Add SEO element